Komatsu becomes first OEM to commission 1,000 ultra-class autonomous haul trucks

Komatsu has commissioned its 1,000th autonomous ultra-class haul truck equipped with its FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System, becoming the first OEM to reach the milestone.

The 1,000th commissioned machine is a Komatsu 930E-5AT, an ultra-class electric drive truck with a 290-metric-tonne payload, deployed at Barrick’s Nevada Gold Mines operation in the United States. The deployment extends Komatsu’s autonomous haulage into gold mining. The 930E-5AT is part of Komatsu’s electric drive haul truck lineup that underpins FrontRunner deployments worldwide, and the 930E ultra-class electric drive truck is the most widely deployed model, accounting for more than 500 autonomous trucks across customer sites.

Beyond haulage, Komatsu continues to expand automation across mine-site operations, including autonomous water trucks to support safety, reduce manual equipment interactions and assist road maintenance. Additional autonomous and remotely operated equipment within Komatsu’s unified control and fleet management framework extends automation beyond individual machines to deliver site-wide performance gains.

Since its commercial introduction in 2008, Komatsu customers using FrontRunner have collectively moved more than 11.5 billion metric tonnes of material. The system is deployed at mine sites across North America, South America, Australia and Europe, spanning diverse commodities and operating conditions. FrontRunner generated approximately $2.4 billion in social impact globally in 2024 based on impact accounting methodologies developed jointly by Capitals Coalition and Value Balancing Alliance, analysed by ABeam Consulting, and reported in the Komatsu Report 2025.

The milestone builds on Komatsu’s recent achievement of autonomously operating a power-agnostic electric drive truck while connected to a dynamic trolley line, demonstrating the integration of autonomous haulage with electrification technologies.

“Commissioning our 1,000th autonomous haul truck is a defining moment for Komatsu and for the mining industry. It reflects nearly two decades of innovation, collaboration with our customers and a relentless focus on creating real operational value. We are incredibly proud of this milestone, and even more excited about what lies ahead as we continue to advance autonomous, electrified and software-defined solutions that help our customers operate more safely, productively and sustainably,” says Peter Salditt, president, mining business division and CEO, Komatsu Mining Corporation.

“FrontRunner has elevated both the quality of work for our people and the way we meet production goals at our Nevada operations,” says Mark Hill, president and CEO, Barrick. “By transitioning operators away from haulage activities and enabling more predictable operations, autonomy supports safer, more skilled roles while helping us use energy more efficiently and reduce our environmental footprint. Together with Komatsu, we see a significant opportunity to advance productivity further while benefiting our workforce and community.”

Looking ahead, Komatsu is developing a software-defined vehicle strategy, working towards a unified vehicle and autonomy platform intended to allow mining machines to adapt to site-specific conditions over the life of the asset.

Image: Komatsu