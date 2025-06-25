New Hyster battery electric empty container handler helps decarbonise fleets

Hyster has unveiled a new heavy-duty empty container handler, powered by integrated lithium-ion batteries.

The Hyster J6-7XD-EC3/4 models are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of ports, terminals, container yards, and intermodal operations while supporting the decarbonisation of container handling fleets.

According to Hyster, this latest addition to the electric truck range delivers consistent performance comparable to an internal combustion engine (ICE) truck but with zero tailpipe emissions.

Featuring an electric drivetrain, the empty container hander supports intensive duty cycles, a lifting capacity of 6,000 to 7,000 kilograms, and the ability to stack containers three or four high.

“The J6-7XD-EC3/4 series combines the rugged reliability Hyster is known for with the benefits of clean power from an integrated lithium-ion battery,” says Ricky Hirani, global commercial product leader, big trucks for Hyster. “The shipping and containerisation industries have a continued focus on sustainability, so the new empty container handler provides a flexible solution for reducing carbon emissions, without compromising on throughput or dependability.”

The truck’s 350V system architecture is optimised for both energy efficiency and uptime, providing a practical and cost-effective alternative to higher-voltage systems. The right-sized batteries can also be configured to meet specific application demands. Fast and opportunity charging is possible using the standardised CCS (Combined Charging System) for plug-in equipment, enabling easy integration with existing electric fleets and infrastructure.

The new electric container handler not only eliminates the emissions typically associated with diesel-powered equipment, but also the noise. The operator environment is complemented by a spacious, ergonomically designed cab that offers excellent visibility through curved front and rear windows with tempered glass and an armoured overhead window, helping optimise productivity.

A full-colour 7-inch integrated performance display and intuitive control layout support ease of use and operator confidence, even in complex handling scenarios. Operators will benefit from commonality between the new model’s controls, and those found across other Hyster Big Trucks and container handlers, streamlining the shift to using electric equipment.

Built for durability in harsh container handling environments, the Hyster J6-7XD-EC3/4 electric empty container handlers feature a rugged chassis, and simplified service access. With the correct training, technicians can access all high voltage components behind removable panels. What’s more, the lithium-ion battery is maintenance-free. Altogether, this helps minimise operational downtime and contributes to a lower total cost of ownership.

Images courtesy of Hyster