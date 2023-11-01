Caterpillar announces strong Q3 results

Caterpillar has announced third-quarter 2023 sales and revenues of $16.8 billion, a 12% increase compared with $15 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favourable price realisation and higher sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 20.5% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.2% for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.8% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.5% for the third quarter of 2022. Third-quarter 2023 profit per share was $5.45, compared with third-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.87. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2023 was $5.52, compared with third-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $3.95. Adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12.

“I’d like to thank our global team for delivering another great quarter, as demonstrated by double-digit top-line growth, strong adjusted operating profit margin and robust ME&T free cash flow,” said chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. “We remain focused on supporting our customers’ success and executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth.”

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $8.9 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $6.5 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company paid dividends of $0.7 billion and repurchased $0.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock.