Electric & Hybrid Vehicles

VIDEO: Modine showcases thermal management solutions for EVs in Chicago

Saul WordsworthBy 1 Min Read

Jeff Schernecker, director of strategy and business development for Modine’s advanced thermal management systems (booth 806), explains how the company’s industry expertise serves as a foundation for the solutions it is developing for the zero-emissions market.

Saul Wordsworth is the editor and producer of the Off-Highway Podcast from iVT as well as being video reporter, writer and editor at large for ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

