Jeff Schernecker, director of strategy and business development for Modine’s advanced thermal management systems (booth 806), explains how the company’s industry expertise serves as a foundation for the solutions it is developing for the zero-emissions market.
VIDEO: Modine showcases thermal management solutions for EVs in Chicago
By Saul Wordsworth1 Min Read
