VIDEO: Deutronic presents DC converter portfolio to US market

Saul Wordsworth

Zubin Verma, general manager of Deutronic Electronic Inc (booth 1222) , talks through the company’s success with its DC converters in Europe, and how iVT Expo in Chicago is providing a launchpad in the quest for similar results in the US.

