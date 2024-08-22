Zubin Verma, general manager of Deutronic Electronic Inc (booth 1222) , talks through the company’s success with its DC converters in Europe, and how iVT Expo in Chicago is providing a launchpad in the quest for similar results in the US.
VIDEO: Deutronic presents DC converter portfolio to US market
By Saul Wordsworth1 Min Read
Saul Wordsworth
Saul Wordsworth is the editor and producer of the Off-Highway Podcast from iVT as well as being video reporter, writer and editor at large for ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.