CONEXPO: Prinoth launches Panther T23r rotating crawler carrier

Prinoth has introduced its new rotating crawler carrier, the Panther T23r, at ConExpo.

The Panther T23r carries a payload of 22.5 short tons while maintaining dimensions of 9.8ft (3m) wide, 10.8ft (3.175m) tall and a total weight of 40 tons. Its continuous 360-degree rotating upper structure and rounded Hardox steel dump box with telescopic cylinder enable precise material placement in confined spaces where conventional haulers cannot operate.

Central to the machine is Prinoth’s PowerForce undercarriage, a design underpinning more than 20 patent applications. The system positions eight wheels on independent arms, each providing seven inches of travel through hydro-pneumatic shock absorbers that automatically adjust to load conditions. This dual-setting system maintains consistent ride quality whether the machine is empty at 41,200 pounds or fully loaded at 85,400 pounds. Strategic weight distribution places 60% of the load on centre wheels, improving zero-turn capability and reducing ground pressure.

Prinoth engineers developed an oblong track configuration that reduces bend points by 50% and doubles the bend radius compared to conventional designs, minimising energy loss at each track revolution and increasing ground contact area for improved flotation in soft conditions. Track pitch precision is 10 times greater than standard crawler carriers, with an auto-centring profile and planetary drives engaging 15 teeth simultaneously versus conventional single-point contact, virtually eliminating de-tracking.

An automatic dual-action tensioning system continuously optimises track tension based on operating conditions, reducing tension when lightly loaded to minimise component wear and increasing it automatically when additional traction is required.

The rounded Hardox steel dump box promotes smooth material flow and reduces carryback, particularly with sticky soils and aggregates. Prinoth has moved the dump box closer to the undercarriage centreline compared with traditional designs, optimising the centre of gravity and balancing loads across the suspension and central bearing.

The Panther T23r features a new cabin with a near centre-mounted operator position that provides enhanced visibility to the right side where ground personnel typically work. Standard equipment includes an air-ride seat, 7-inch touchscreen display, ergonomic joystick controls for dump and rotate, an intuitive steering wheel and foot throttle drive system, sun visor, and cruise control. An optional buddy seat is also available.

“Customers are pushing farther into remote, sensitive and high-consequence environments,” says Frank M. Gangi, product manager for the Prinoth Panther. “With the Panther T23r, we set out to give them a machine that feels completely in control on those sites, with a payload and undercarriage that lets them haul more in fewer passes while protecting the jobsite and the machine.”

Image: Prinoth