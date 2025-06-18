Yanmar unveils new 4TN86DHT engine series

Yanmar America Corporation has launched its 4TN86DHT engine series featuring three models designed to meet diverse industrial equipment application requirements.

The new lineup includes the base 4TN86DHT-XNYEM model, alongside optional power pack models, such as the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-P and the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-S.

The 4TN86DHT series features robust 4-cylinder, 2.09-litre (127 cubic inch) displacement engines, delivering an impressive 59 horsepower (44.0kW) output while maintaining exceptional fuel efficiency at 3.37 gallons per hour (12.8 litres/hour).

Operating at a rated speed of 2,500RPM, the engines utilise turbocharged and intercooled aspiration, combined with common-rail direct-injection fuel delivery, for optimal performance across a wide range of operating conditions.

Built on Yanmar’s TNV design foundation, these engines incorporate advanced Final Tier 4 and EU Stage V emission control technology.

“The 4TN86DHT represents our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that meet tomorrow’s environmental standards today,” says Frank Johnson, division manager, industrial engines division. “We’ve proven that operators don’t have to sacrifice performance for compliance. Through advanced vibration reduction and high-strength construction, these engines handle demanding applications while our combustion technology delivers better fuel control, reduced emissions, and improved efficiency to help meet our customers’ needs.”

The additional models with power packs include the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-P with a pusher fan and a 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-S with a puller fan. A puller or pusher fan combined with the diesel engine helps improve cooling efficiency. Puller fans benefit from equipment running at lower speeds and higher temperatures, while pusher fans are more effective at higher speeds.