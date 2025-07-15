New JCB single drum soil compactor is a world first

JCB is launching the VM118D single drum soil compactor, powered by the 55kW JCB 430 diesel engine. This engine does not require Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) or Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) to meet the regulations, making it the world’s first and only Stage V or Tier 4 soil compactor over 10-tonnes that has no requirement for DEF. This reduces cost and complexity and makes the machine easier to operate and to maintain for customers.

The VM118D brings together elements from the company’s 116D and VM117 models to create a truly global compaction platform. The front section, including the complete vibratory drum assembly is taken from the non-legislated market 116D model, while the rear section is based on the India Domestic VM117 Stage V compactor.

The compactor will initially be available with a smooth drum, with a padfoot drum option to follow. It delivers up to 256kN of centrifugal force, enabling superior compaction performance with fewer passes required. The drum features a shell thickness of 28mm plus an additional 10mm, providing increased vibrating mass and enhanced durability for demanding applications.

The high-torque engine drives through a 4-mode traction system, offering work, travel, gradient and PD shell settings. This delivers up to a 55% gradient climbing capability. The vibratory drum offers 32Hz and 36Hz frequencies and a choice of two amplitudes: 1.8mm and 0.8mm. There are also two centrifugal force settings on offer: 256kN and 147kN.

The soil compactor comes with the option of JCB’s Intellicompaction system and has Connected Compaction through the JCB LiveLink telematics system. A LiveLink subscription is included with the machine for the first five years of ownership.

Under the wide-opening bonnet there is a well organised engine compartment, with easy access to all service points from ground level. The layout of the engine compartment allows for a very low bonnet angle, delivering optimal visibility to the rear of the machine.

The VM118D benefits from a new ROPS/FOPS cab and operator station, boasting all JCB’s ergonomic design features. Flat glass all around reduces cost in the event of damage. A JCB UX 7” touchscreen used on the latest X-Series excavators displays all machine functions and in combination with a rotary control, provides easy access to all menus. The cab package includes LED front and rear working lights, four amber beacons integrated into the roof, flat glazing for easy replacement and an air conditioning and heating unit integrated into the cab roof. An optional safety pack incorporates a road lighting kit, white noise reversing alarm and an immobiliser.