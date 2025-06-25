Case Construction Equipment bolsters mini excavator lineup

Case Construction Equipment is launching four new mini excavator models including three diesel-powered D series models and one EV model.

New to Case’s lineup are the ultra-compact, 11.8-horsepower CX12D; the high-performing, 18.4-horsepower CX19D; the all-electric, 32.3 kWh CX25EV; and the heavy-duty, 59.4-horsepower CX60D. The OEM says the new model provide efficient, highly manoeuvrable solutions for projects like trenching, dirt moving, truck loading and site prep, as well as grading, foundation digging and land clearing.

All models feature zero or minimal tail swing and intuitive controls, making them easy to operate in tight spaces. Easy-to-access service points make them simple to maintain, and with two standard auxiliary hydraulic circuits and optional quick couplers to streamline attachment changes.

“Labour shortages, close-quarter environments, more stringent jobsite requirements — the challenges crews are up against today are more varied than ever,” says Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. “Helping crews meet the demands of the modern worksite is what drives our practical approach to innovation, and it’s why we’ve focused heavily on enhancing our robust lineup of mini excavators to offer the most efficient solutions. These new models deliver big on power, but they’re also easier to transport, move around the jobsite, operate, maintain and own, compared to larger machines.”

At the smallest end of the range is the 1,330kg CX12D mini excavator. Ideal for constricted environments, the CX12D offers a lighter footprint, can easily move through gates and around structures, and works effectively in hard-to-reach places. The cost-efficient CX12D offers a right-sized solution for smaller jobs with low acquisition, operating costs and fuel efficiency.

For slightly larger tasks, the Case CX19D mini excavator, with an operating weight starting at 1,880kg, delivers more power and efficiency in a compact footprint. Available with a canopy or a heated cab, the ergonomic design and hydraulic controls make it comfortable to operate in a range of environments. It also offers more attachment flexibility with the ability to run specialised attachments like hammers, augers, compactors and even tilt-rotators with work tools.

For crews that face unique jobsite requirements where noise or emissions need to be kept to a minimum, the 32.3kWh CX25EV electric mini excavator, with an operating weight starting at 2,340kg, delivers emissions-free performance.

Originally announced in late 2024 as part of a broader Case EV launch, the CX25EV is now available, offering clean, low-noise operation and excellent control that is well-suited for close-quarters and sensitive environments. This machine includes hydraulic flow settings and up to three auxiliary circuits that can be paired with a quick coupler and a variety of attachments. It is also equipped with electrohydraulic controls that are fully customisable to the operator’s taste for speed, ramp-up speed and smoothness, and the short-radius design makes it easy to move around in tight spaces.

For operators who plan to pull longer shifts on bigger jobs, the 5,970 kg, 6-tonner Case CX60D mini excavator offers performance and versatility in a compact, fuel-efficient design. This machine features a long arm, along with a thumb-ready design for use with an optional six-way blade for extra precise grading and leveling. Operators can also enjoy greater comfort in the CX60D thanks to the modern and comfortable, automotive-style cab design. The cab incorporates features like auto heat and air conditioning, an air-suspension seat, all-around LED lights for better visibility and an LCD screen that provides customisable features and important operating and health data about the machine.

“Helping crews get more done on the job, and helping contractors and rental houses grow their business is what drives our relentless focus on continuous improvement,” adds Dolan. “With our expanded mini excavator lineup, we’re equipping teams with the most advanced technology, powerful performance and intuitive design so they can work more efficiently than ever before.”