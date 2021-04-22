Volvo withdraws from Bauma 2022

In light of evolving customer behaviour which has accelerated due to Covid-19, Volvo Construction Equipment has announced a new marketing approach aimed at even closer engagement with the company’s customers. As a result the company has withdrawn its participation from the 2022 Bauma Munich trade show.

The Swedish-based OEM will be moving towards more market-specific Volvo branded events. The shift will involve an increased focus on local market Volvo branded events to build stronger and more sustainable customer relationships, a commercial marketing approach aimed at seamless integration of developing digital and traditional marketing channels and increased investment in digital channels and campaigns to reflect changing customer touch points and behaviour.

Seamless integration of developing digital and traditional marketing channels

Volvo will be refocusing on its own purpose-built audience outreach combining physical, digital and hybrid events. The move will allow for a more flexible, tailor-made offer, however and wherever the customer wants to interact with Volvo products and services.

The new approach has been influenced by changes in customer behaviour and needs which have accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. The new approach also reflects increasing demands being made to do business in a more sustainable manner and to reduce the company’s environmental footprint.

Physical interaction remains a key component of customer engagement

Carl Slotte, head of region Europe at Volvo CE, says: “Whilst physical interaction remains very important, we are beginning to see significant changes in the way our customers want to engage with us both digitally and face-to-face. This is driven both by technological possibilities of doing business more efficiently and the increasing need to do business more sustainably.”

Future tradeshow participation

“Despite our withdrawal from next year´s event, we have not ruled out future participation at Bauma or other tradeshows,” he adds. “We will continue to review the way our customers want to interact with us and base our strategy on their needs and demands.”