Germany gearing up for Hannover Messe despite health concerns

Germany is readying itself for April’s Hannover Messe, the world’s leading trade fair for technology, despite concerns over the coronavirus.

At a pre-event press gathering in London, senior executives highlighted the four key categories of this year’s event: digitalisation, individualisation, carbon neutrality and demographics. The motto of the event is: the technology world comes to Hannover.

Coronavirus

Earlier this week Deutsche Messe held a meeting with the executive board of the exhibitor advisory committee and the associations to discuss the current situation with coronavirus (Covid-19). According to the organisation, the participants agreed that it is too early at this point to decide on postponing Hannover Messe.

“We are taking all developments concerning the coronavirus very seriously,” said chairman of the Deutsche Messe managing board Dr. Jochen Köckle. “We are in close contact with the responsible health authorities, the Hannover Messe exhibitor advisory committee and our partner associations VDMA and ZVEI.”

Deutsche Messe cites receiving no substantial cancellations from exhibitors at the event, which opens its doors on April 20, as a part of its reasoning. It will continue to conduct discussions with health authorities this week to decide on the kind of measures that need to be implemented at Hannover Messe.