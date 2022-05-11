Carraro receives Supplier of the Year award from Claas

The Carraro Group has landed the Supplier of the Year award in the innovation category from Rüdiger Mohr, senior vice president of corporate purchasing at Claas Group.

This prestigious award, which comes after a twenty-year-long collaboration between the two companies, is the result of a new project in which they worked together on the development of a rear axle for self-propelled harvesters.

The Claas Group, in conferring this prize, emphasised how Carraro has distinguished itself as a supplier with proven technical and engineering skills and expertise, capable of developing innovative solutions that are able to integrate the special features required in the implementation of its vehicles.

The readiness and motivation shown by Carraro in handling with flexibility the various production steps makes it a reliable partner able to provide new and high-quality solutions.

This recognition, which rewards in particular Carraro’s technical know-how and innovation, represents a great confirmation of the solidity of the existing partnership with Claas Group with a view to further developments in the near future.