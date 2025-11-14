Three machines from Magni make their world debut at Agritechnica

Italian manufacturer Magni showcased its expanded THA range of agricultural telehandlers at Agritechnica 2025, with three models making their world debut at the show.

The company unveiled two mid-range models – the THA 3.5-7 and THA 3.5-9 – alongside the THA 5.8 L, a heavy-duty loader version designed for demanding operations. The launches bring Magni’s THA agricultural telehandler range to eight models in total.

The THA 3.5-7 and THA 3.5-9 are designed for small to medium-sized farms and operations in confined spaces, offering a maximum load capacity of 3,500kg despite their compact dimensions.

Both models feature a two-speed electronic hydrostatic transmission for precise speed control, along with a reversible fan for operation in dusty environments. A new configurable shortcut keypad allows operators to customise key functions according to their preferences.

The cab provides what Magni describes as class-leading interior space, while the Load Moment Indicator (LMI) safety system provides continuous load capacity monitoring. Front and rear LED headlights are fitted as standard, and the machines are equipped with dedicated off-road tyres.

The THA 5.8 L represents the top of the range and is designed for medium to large farms and recycling operations. It is powered by a 125kW (170hp) FPT engine and features a fully reinforced boom head capable of handling buckets with capacities up to 4,500 litres.

To enhance operator comfort during extended use, the model is equipped with a suspended cab that reduces vibration transmission. Air conditioning is fitted as standard, alongside the reversible fan and durable LED headlights found across the range.

All THA models come with multiple rear tow hook options in both fixed and rotating versions. Models with 4.5-tonne and 5-tonne load capacities include rear hydraulic outlets as standard, with activation via a dedicated selector switch on the control panel. The compact THA 3.5-7 and THA 3.5-9 can be fitted with optional hydraulic outlets.

The range can be equipped with pneumatic and hydraulic trailer braking systems, either separately or in combination. All 4.5-tonne and 5-tonne models are available with a retarder function, which uses engine torque to assist with controlled descents on challenging terrain, reducing strain on the braking system.

Images: Magni