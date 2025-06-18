SMS Agro makes UK debut at Cereals 2025

SMS Agro, a traditional Czech manufacturer of agricultural machinery, made its UK debut at arable event, Cereals which took place on 11-12 June.

At the SMS Agro stand, visitors had the opportunity to explore four machines from the brand’s current portfolio: the Severit 500 seedbed cultivator with a 5-metre working width, the Talon Classic 300/6 subsoiler with a 3-metre width and soil loosening depth of up to 45cm, the 3-metre pneumatic seed drill Smart 300, and the Lanio 600 tine harrow with a 6-metre working width. These machines cover a wide range of tasks – from grassland renovation to intensive soil cultivation – emphasising high efficiency, ease of operation and reliability.

“The United Kingdom is a promising market with great potential for us. Our machines have earned the trust of farmers across four continents thanks to their robust construction, simple maintenance and high-quality workmanship. We believe they will appeal to British farmers as well,” says Petr Jirsa, sales director of SMS Agro. “Participation in the Cereals exhibition is a key step for us. We aim to establish new contacts, gain direct feedback from farmers, and present SMS Agro as a strong and trustworthy partner.”

SMS Agro has been manufacturing agricultural machinery in Rokycany since 1993, though its engineering heritage dates back to the 19th century. Today, the company offers solutions for both small-scale farmers and large agricultural enterprises – from primary soil cultivation and seeding technology to machines for grassland and pasture care.

Images courtesy of SMS Agro