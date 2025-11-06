Siloking to debut world’s most powerful self-propelled feed mixer at Agritechnica

At Agritechnica 2025 in Hall 27, the new Siloking SelfLine 4.0 System 2000+ will celebrate its world premiere.

With an impressive 45m³ mixing capacity and 510hp, the OEM says it is the most powerful self-propelled feed mixer ever built.

The new SelfLine System 2000+ is designed for farms with around 2,000 cows plus young stock or large feedlots. It enables the feeding of up to 320 cows with just one mix.

Powered by a 510hp engine and equipped with a heavy-duty four-axle chassis, Siloking says the SelfLine 2000+ offers maximum stability and traction – even under the toughest conditions. All four axles are steerable, three of them driven, ensuring improved manoeuvrability both in the barn and on the farm.

Another key highlight is the machine is designed for a service life of 20,000 operating hours.

“With the SelfLine 4.0 System 2000+, we are presenting a machine that sets new standards. It features state-of-the-art technology that has never been installed in any self-propelled feed mixer before. The focus is clearly on saving time and improving precision to meet the growing demand of large-scale farms worldwide. More power, more capacity to make feeding on large farms economically viable,” says Sascha Behrend, sales director at Siloking.

In addition to this world premiere, the OEM will also present Siloking DryScan.

Consistent TMR quality is essential for animal health and performance – yet in practice, the dry matter content of feed often fluctuates due to weather or storage conditions. This makes it difficult to maintain a uniform ration and can result in undesirable effects, such as feed leftovers, fluctuating rumen pH, or even empty feed tables.

With DryScan, Siloking offers an integrated software solution that is embedded within the Siloking system landscape of all SelfLine models.The system measures the dry matter content of feed components in real time during loading, allowing the fresh matter quantity to be automatically adjusted to ensure a consistent ration every day.

In combination with Siloking Feeding Management, feeding is not only planned precisely but also digitally documented and continuously optimised. Moreover, Siloking offers everything from a single source so customers have just one point of contact.

The new platform enables easy and intelligent management of feed rations – directly from the barn or the office. Thanks to modern recipe input and intuitive dashboards for quick analysis, deviations become more transparent and feeding performance improvements easier to identify and implement.

