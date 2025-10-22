New Holland showcases smart farming innovations at FIRA USA

New Holland is returning to FIRA USA which took place this week (21-23 October) to present its latest developments in sustainable farming and real-world solutions.

A highlight of the New Holland display at FIRA USA is its T4.120F specialty tractor paired with a precision fan sprayer, outfitted with a Raven Air Blast Sprayer Kit.

This system is designed to eliminate application overlaps and skips through coverage sharing, increasing daily coverage by up to 20% and reducing crop protection input use by up to 10%. The result is more sustainable and environmentally conscious applications, delivering cost savings for growers and reducing waste.

New Holland is also displaying the XPower XPR concept, developed in collaboration with Zasso. This system offers a chemical-free approach to weed control by using high-voltage electricity to eliminate weeds right down to the root. This sustainable alternative to traditional herbicides not only prevents regrowth but also helps reduce erosion and preserve soil health.

Image: New Holland