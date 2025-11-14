Manitou displays its first electric machine for agriculture at Agritechnica

The MLT 625e compact telehandler, Manitou’s first electric machine for the agricultural market, was displayed at Agritechnica. Equipped with a 35kWh lithium-ion battery, it offers a range of 5 hours on a typical duty cycle.

The absence of pollutant emissions makes it an ideal solution for indoor environments such as livestock buildings or greenhouses, while reducing noise pollution and improving operator and animal comfort. Thanks to its compatibility with all the attachments of the diesel version, it can be used for a wide range of agricultural applications, from loading to handling bales or pallets.

Another advantage of the MLT 625e is the 30% reduction in the amount of hydraulic oil used, made possible by two innovations: a 100% electric transmission that eliminates the need to use hydraulics for transmission (unlike the hydrostatic internal combustion version), and the integration of an anti-emulsion filter in the hydraulic oil tank to optimize the volume required. This design helps to simplify maintenance, which is already reduced as a result of the small number of components to be serviced.

Integrated directly on Manitou machines, the SWS combines productivity, connectivity and ergonomics: it enables dynamic, rapid and precise weighing, without prior calibration and throughout the load chart, while providing data monitoring with business dashboards via the myManitou application.

Delivered in Europe since October, this model marks the launch of a new generation of electric models within Manitou Group.

