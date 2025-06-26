FendtOne offboard honoured at the Royal Highland Agricultural Show 2025

On Saturday 21st June 2025 FendtOne offboard was honoured with a Certificate of Commendation at the Royal Highland Agricultural Show 2025 (RHAS) in Scotland.

FendtOne offboard was recognised with a Certificate of Commendation at the RHAS by an expert jury for its’ innovative and intuitive solution. The Royal Highland Show has a history of rewarding innovations that serve farmers in their business and everyday tasks. They recently updated the categories to include new innovations and technology.

Farmers are spending more and more time planning, organising and documenting their work to meet rules and regulations. FendtOne offboard is a digital solution for simple, operation-specific work organisation and documentation and complements the FendtONE onboard driver workstation.

“We are incredibly proud that FendtOne offboard has been recognised by the RHAS. This system offers seamless connectivity, efficiency and control from anywhere. It’s designed to empower farmers with real-time fleet monitoring, prescription mapping and data-driven decision-making, ensuring operations run smoothly and efficiently,” says Martin Hamer, Fendt sales director Northwest Europe. “This award is a testament to our commitment to innovation and supporting the future of agriculture. Thank you to the RHAS for this honour and to all the farmers embracing FendtOne offboard!”

“Farming in Scotland brings its own unique challenges, from unpredictable weather to varied landscapes. At Fendt, we’re committed to providing solutions that make a real difference- helping farmers work more efficiently, sustainably and profitably,” says Alan Whitlow, Fendt area sales manager Northern England and Scotland. “Seeing FendtOne offboard receive a Certificate of Commendation at RHAS 2025 is an incredible milestone. This system is set to transform farm management across Scotland, allowing farmers to seamlessly integrate data, optimise workflows and make informed decisions with greater ease than ever before.”

In 2022 FendtOne offboard was rolled out with new functionalities to many markets in Europe. Since it’s roll out functions have been continuously added to meet farmers needs.

Images courtesy of Fendt