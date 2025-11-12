Claas unveils new Axion 9 large tractor series at Agritechnica

Claas has unveiled its new Axion 9 large tractor series at Agritechnica, featuring five wheeled models and two Terra Trac crawler variants covering 330 to 450hp. The tractors combine a redesigned premium cab, new electronic infrastructure and advanced assistance systems up to Autonomy Level 2, delivering maximum performance with improved efficiency and economy for large farms and contractors.

All Axion 9 models are powered by the latest-generation FPT Cursor 9 six-cylinder engine with 8.7-litre displacement, producing maximum torque of 1,571 to 1,850Nm. The new dynamic Auto Droop function optimally adjusts engine droop to current tasks, ensuring optimum power delivery and maximum efficiency. When idling, speed reduces to 650rpm to save fuel and lower noise levels.

Fuel capacity has increased to 712 litres on wheeled models and 860 litres on Terra Trac versions. The engines are HVO-approved, reducing carbon footprint by up to 90%. Maintenance intervals have been extended, with oil changes now required every 750 operating hours instead of 600.

The CMatic transmission features completely redesigned electronic drive management with adaptive, predictive control. The groundbreaking Auto Load Anticipation function continuously optimises engine speeds and transmission ratios based on adaptive algorithms, detecting load jumps in advance and proactively adjusting engine speed. This maintains stable driving behaviour during dynamic changes and prevents speed drops. Claas received a silver Agritechnica Innovation Award for this innovative drivetrain management system.

The automatic trailer brake from the Arion CMatic series is now available on Axion 9, increasing safety with heavy trailers and towed implements.

The Axion 9.360 and 9.450 are available as Terra Trac versions with fully suspended chassis, combining tractive force, soil protection and comfort. The tractors offer up to 50% more contact area than standard wheels, with a maximum external width of 3.00m. Track widths of 457mm, 635mm, 735mm and 890mm enable applications from sensitive soil operations to controlled traffic farming.

The Terra Trac running gear features oil sight glasses, reinforced track belts and improved roller coatings. Optional CTIC tyre pressure control systems are available on the front axle for Terra Trac models, while wheeled tractors can be equipped with the CTIC 2800 system on both axles.

The completely redesigned cab offers three cubic metres of interior space with a maximum noise level of just 66 dB(A). The four-pillar design features the widest access in its class, premium driver’s seats with optional ventilation, heating and massage functions, and a swivel angle of up to 40 degrees right for improved implement visibility.

Three integrated cameras monitor work quality and process progress, with high-resolution images that can be zoomed and panned on the CEBIS connect terminal. A new 360-degree LED lighting concept with up to 22 LED headlamps provides 56,000 lumens for night operations.

The mechanical four-point suspension concept with angled dampers reduces vibrations while maintaining comfort, working in harmony with the revised front axle suspension.

The new CEBIS connect system features a 12-inch main screen in the armrest plus a second 12-inch touch terminal, with the GPS Pilot steering system displayable on both screens. Machine parameters appear on an additional height-adjustable terminal in the right A-pillar.

Working hydraulics deliver up to 370 l/min from the standard 220 l/min pump plus an optional 150 l/min pump. Up to eight double-acting control circuits can supply rear implements, with ¾-inch connections providing up to 170 l/min through a single line. Lift capacity reaches 11-13 tonnes at the rear and 6.5 tonnes at the front.

Claas connect provides comprehensive networking from machine configuration to fleet management and precision farming applications. The system offers order management, automatic documentation, real-time information and detailed analysis capabilities.

The AgXeed VCU enables fully automated task completion at Autonomy Level 2, launching in 2026. Pre-created work orders from Claas connect are imported to the AgXeed TraXwise platform, where operators can start tasks with a single tap. The tractor and attachment then complete field work independently, including automated steering, obstacle avoidance, headland management and site-specific rate control, while the operator monitors quality and can override when necessary.

