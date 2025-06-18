Case IH recognised in Red Dot Design Awards

The 2025 Red Dot Design Awards has recognised Case IH’s Quadtrac 715 tractor in two categories.

Red Dot is one of the world’s largest design competitions with over 18,000 entries from more than 70 countries recorded for this edition.

The Case IH Quadtrac 715 was included in both the Commercial Vehicles: Product Design and Innovative Design categories.

“This award recognises the work of our in-house design team – who skillfully melded strikingly purposeful design with practical style, while implementing advanced engineering such as the new heavy-duty suspension,” says David Wilkie, head of industrial design at CNH.

This high-horsepower tractor is a flagship model for the Case IH brand – founded in 1842. It is part of a lineup that was first introduced in 1996, breaking new ground in agriculture as the first tractor to operate with our patented four-tracked wheel system.