Bobcat showcases limited edition V-drive telehandlers at Agritechnica

Bobcat is showcasing its rare Black limited edition V-Drive telehandlers to the public for the first time at Agritechnica 2025.

The news follows the launch of Bobcat’s V-Drive continuous transmission telehandler series in April.

Based on the AGRI 4 specification, the premium models will feature exclusive Black exterior colouring, all-black patterned cloth and leather seat covers with signature edition branding, and individually numbered plates in each cab.

Limited to Bobcat’s TL38.70HF and TL43.80HF V-Drive telehandlers, only 50 Black models have been scheduled for production.

“Building on the success of Bobcat’s recently introduced V-Drive telehandlers, the Black limited edition units will help us further boost awareness and generate a real buzz. Thanks to their exclusive detailing and branding, we expect these eye-catching models to attract significant attention at Agritechnica 2025, giving customers an opportunity to own a genuinely rare, visually distinctive and high-specification machine that enables them to accomplish more,” says Florian Hilbert, product manager for telehandlers, Doosan Bobcat EMEA.

In spring 2025, Bobcat launched three large high-flow telehandler models featuring its advanced V-Drive continuous transmission system: the TL34.65HF, the TL38.70HF and the TL43.80HF.

Bobcat’s Black Limited Edition V-Drive telehandlers build on these fundamentals, delivering a select number of TL38.70HF and TL43.80HF models as part of a production run of just 50 machines.

Visitors to Bobcat’s Agritechnica 2025 stand can explore the latest innovations across the brand’s extensive product portfolio. The manufacturer is showcasing its newest telehandlers, mini-excavators, compact loaders and track loaders, as well as a wide range of agricultural attachments, portable power technologies and material handling equipment.

Bobcat’s V-Drive telehandler range is also taking centre stage at Agritechnica. The advanced continuous transmission system optimises workflows by removing the need for manual gear shifts, enabling seamless acceleration up to 40 km/h with no jolts between speed ranges.

Standard features such as Bobcat’s Maximum Speed Limiter, Stop-and-Start functionality and a redesigned, higher-capacity hydraulic tank enhance performance and reliability. A broad range of additional smart innovations have been integrated within the new models to deliver superior comfort and efficiency, including noise-reduction technology, Cruise Control and ECO-Ride, an intelligent system that optimises engine RPM.

Images: Bobcat