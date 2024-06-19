SPONSORED FEATURE: How to transform your material handling

In the dynamic world of logistics, where efficiency, precision, and reliability are paramount, the revolutionary technology of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) has transformed material handling.

One of the leaders in this transformation is the Ewellix CASM-100 High-Performance Actuator, a game-changer in pallet lifting solutions, with its unique selling points of unmatched precision and the ability to lift to five tonnes.

ABOVE: The Ewellix CASM-100 actuator

Supercharge your AGV/AMR capabilities

Ready to elevate your material handling operations? The Ewellix CASM-100 actuators are here to make that a reality. These powerful actuators can lift up to five tonnes with unmatched precision, recover energy through regenerative braking when descending offering a cost-effective solution for your material handling needs. They can transform your AGVs and AMRs into indispensable assets. Imagine the efficiency and speed as your AGVs and AMRs move pallets seamlessly, all thanks to the robust capabilities of the CASM-100.

Innovative engineering for unmatched performance

What sets the CASM-100 apart is its blend of strength and precision engineering. These actuators are designed to prevent oil leakage, ensuring a cleaner, more eco-friendly operation. Say goodbye to the mess and risks of hydraulic systems and hello to a reliable, sustainable solution that keeps your operations running smoothly.

Electrification: The future of pallet lifting

Join the movement towards a more sustainable future with Ewellix. The CASM-100 actuators, in combination with the CAHB-2xS series, enable your lift and auxiliary functions to be powered by electricity instead of hydraulic fluid.

By choosing this eco-friendly solution, you’re not just reducing your operational costs, but also fostering a cleaner, greener work environment. It’s time to embrace the benefits of electrification and contribute to a more sustainable material handling operation.

Stay ahead of industry trends

Stay ahead of the curve by integrating the latest trends in pallet lifting solutions:

Automation Integration: Leverage AI and machine learning to optimise routing and improve efficiency. Customisation and Adaptability: Tailor your pallet lifting solutions to meet the unique needs of your operations. Safety and Ergonomics: Enhance safety and comfort for your operators with advanced features. Sustainability: Reduce your environmental footprint with eco-friendly solutions.

Maximise efficiency with CASM-100 actuators

Experience the difference with Ewellix CASM-100 actuators:

Enhanced Performance: Lift heavy loads effortlessly, up to five tonnes, with precision and speed and with less energy from the batteries.

Clean Operation: Eliminate oil leaks and maintain a clean working environment.

Reliable Consistency: Enjoy consistent performance without the unpredictability of traditional systems.

Versatile Auxiliary Functions: Harness the power of the CAHB-2xS series for a wide range of tasks requiring varying force levels.

This adaptability empowers you to easily manage diverse material handling challenges, making the CASM-100 actuators a truly flexible solution.

Transform your material handling today

Are you looking for a transformative solution for your material handling operations? The Ewellix CASM-100 High-Performance Actuators are not just a product but the answer to your needs. By integrating these actuators, you’re not just upgrading your equipment—you’re revolutionising your entire process, addressing your need for efficiency, precision, and reliability. With Ewellix’s dedicated support and customisation options, you can be confident that the CASM-100 actuators will continue to meet your evolving needs.

Ready to revolutionise your operations? Contact François Ducourant, Business Development Manager Mobile Machinery at Ewellix, at francois.ducourant@ewellix.com. Let us show you how the CASM-100 actuators can be tailored to meet your needs.