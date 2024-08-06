OEM INTERVIEW: CNH Industrial

Raj Sarkar is CNH Industrial’s new chief commercial officer. As former head of product strategy with Ford’s truck and van business he plans to parlay his skillset into an entirely new industry, and tells iVT how energised he is by the challenge ahead

One shouldn’t be surprised that a man who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from MIT, and an MBA from Harvard Business School, appears laid-back at the prospect of tackling a new industry. Never-the-less, for someone who only this March entered the world of agriculture, Raj Sarkar seems the right amount of relaxed – albeit with a steely focus. His previous life included 26-years at Ford.

“It seems amazing to me when I look back,” says Sarkar of his time with the automotive giant. “And like any person who has had a long career with a company, I undertook a wide variety of roles, spanning product development, product and brand marketing, portfolio planning and corporate strategy. My experience in all of these areas will be essential to my new role as the chief commercial officer for CNH’s renowned agriculture brands.”

Before joining CNH, Sarkar was head of product marketing and strategy for Ford Pro, the company’s commercial vehicle division. Ford’s Truck and Van business leads the industry by being extremely customer-focused with a wide offering in a competitive market that is rapidly evolving for the future.

“However, ‘wide range’ has taken on a whole new meaning for me here at CNH, as I am getting introduced to our full array of product offerings – tractors, combines, sprayers, balers, forage harvesters … the list goes on as well as some fascinating niche products such as self-propelled grape harvesters,” he says. “That said, at Ford we were focused on delivering a full ecosystem of solutions that could enhance our customers’ productivity and improve their bottom lines – which is exactly what today’s farmers are looking for. And naturally that included introducing cutting-edge products, connected digital services, electrified vehicles and building a pathway to autonomy. Again, exactly what my team and I are committed to delivering.”

Brand passion

One of the main attractions of CNH for Sarkar was getting the chance to work with its storied brands, which are household names, just like Ford, in their own right. Brands such as Case IH and New Holland which have written the history of farming. He considers it “a privilege” to work for the company that produced the first mass-produced tractor, revolutionised baling and commercialised the very first methane tractor.

“But this is not just about the brands,” says the man now leading CNH’s global product and portfolio management, marketing and brand activities for the segment. “There is tremendous passion shared across our customers, dealers, partners, and employees. That is exceptionally motivating but also a tremendous responsibility. So far I am enjoying the opportunity to visit with customers, dealers, and our teams in different parts of the world to learn about these great brands and the business overall.

“Our ag business is focused on strengthening our brands for the future and growing the business across segments and markets by concentrating on customer needs when it comes to how we deliver products, innovative solutions, and services to ensure we don’t just have repeat business, but lifetime clientele. And in doing so, we can keep enabling these customers to farm more productively, more profitability and more sustainably.”

“By automating highly repetitive processes we can increase combine throughput by up to 25%”

Change and shift

The agricultural business is constantly evolving and focussing on harnessing the power of cutting-edge innovation, very similar to the auto industry, in some areas taking things a step further, according to Sarkar. One core tech focus for CNH is increasing the use of automation and autonomy.

“Farming by its very nature is often a highly repetitive business, and operates in a challenging labour market, and by automating highly repetitive processes we can increase combine throughput, for example, by up to 25%,” he says. “By doing so, we free up skilled operators to perform other tasks as this automation can make an average or less-skilled operator great.”

Another area of increasing focus is sustainability. Whether that is driven by the end consumer demanding produce with clear sustainable traceability in their local supermarket, or whether it is linked to broader ESG targets. A key area of focus for Sarkar will unsurprisingly be alternative fuels which not only help farmers become more sustainable but can also significantly reduce fuel costs.

“And if we zoom out to the macro level, the need to feed an increasing global population

on constrained land, farm consolidation in some parts of the world together with rural labour shortages as I mentioned before, together with the growth of non-traditional farming methods will all impact the future of our industry.”

Company priorities

“In short, we are focused on delivering great iron and great tech,” he says, not missing a beat. “We are continuing to deliver world-class products – our new CR11 combine harvester – the world’s most productive combine is a great example. We are marrying that with great tech by unleashing the full potential of our tech stack. We have made considerable investments here.”

The company’ $2.1bn dollar acquisition of Raven in 2021, followed by those of Hemisphere and Augmenta to improve both GNSS and sense and act capabilities are three such examples. Its commitment to improving rural connectivity is another key element – to that end CNH recently announced a collaboration with Intelsat, the satellite services provider.

EVs and H2

Alternative propulsion – methane, electric and H2 – has a key role to play in the future of agriculture, and CNH is a pioneer in this area.

“EVs are likely to be very application-specific – and we unveiled the world’s only fully electric utility tractor with autonomous features. EVs in ag are ideal for high value crops such as grapes and vegetables, where power demands are lower, that require precision controls and where contamination must be kept to a minimum. For higher power applications, hybrid tractors such as our Steyr Hybrid CVT Concept are likely to be more suitable.”

With more power in a lighter package, these machines deliver greater autonomy, use less fuel, are quieter and also deliver enhanced functionality such as better manoeuvrability, enhanced braking performance and quieter operation.

CNH also pioneered hydrogen propulsion in 2009 with a concept tractor. Today it is partnering with the Vienna University of Technology’s research project focusing on fuel cell technology. “The primary limiting factor with hydrogen is infrastructure – especially in rural and remote areas, and this will need to be resolved before widespread adoption is possible,” says Sarkar.

“The primary limiting factor with hydrogen is infrastructure – especially in rural and remote areas”

What ag can learn

As a newcomer to the industry, and in an answer that may interest CNH’s compeititon, Sarkar believes there are three areas that agriculture can learn from other industries.

“Firstly it may come as a surprise, but the ag industry is already aggressively progressing connectivity and advanced solutions that enhance productivity and output,” he says. “However, more can be gleaned from the tech sector so that we continue to develop cutting-edge products. Secondly, the industry in general needs to listen attentively to customers and prioritize understanding their customers’ challenges. This customer-centricity is something I have been really impressed by here at CNH. And last but not least, there are some exciting opportunities to simplify the user experience, taking cues from other technology spaces, to make some of the advanced solutions coming to market even more intuitive and easy to use. I am excited for the challenge ahead.”

This article also appears in the June/July 2024 edition of iVT International