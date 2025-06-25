OEM Interview: Bobcat’s VP global innovation, Joel Honeyman

Joel Honeyman, Bobcat’s vice president for global innovation, talks candidly about the groundbreaking new technology the OEM is working on and explains why, however advanced the machine is, it’s important never to lose sight of its primary functions – digging holes and moving things around

We meet Joel Honeyman, Bobcat’s global director of innovation, on the busy and noisy Bobcat stand at Bauma 2025. After introductions, we retreat to the relative quiet of the first-floor hospitality suite for our chat – although through the glass doors onto the balcony we still can see, as well as hear, the impressive Bobcat vehicle demonstration.

As the skidsteers and track loaders that form the heart of the Bobcat lineup perform incredible vehicular acrobatics to the delight of the crowds, Honeyman tells us about the thinking and innovative processes behind these machines, as well as revealing some of the OEM’s plans for the future.

With 28 years of experience at Bobcat, Honeyman knows the OEM as well as anyone. He has been vice president for global innovation for over nine years, but he started his career in the company’s training group in 1997, before moving into sales. “I feel like I have a good perspective on our customers and what they’re looking for – what’s important to them,” he says.

At the core of his ethos is not just dreaming up innovative concepts, but building them and preparing the technology for the market he knows so well. “What we do is, we make things believable. That is the number one thing,” he says. “I’d put our team up against anybody’s around, just for taking a concept and making it believable, not just a PowerPoint presentation, but physically being able to present something as a potential solution.”

Commercial innovations

One eye-catching concept, and former iVT cover star, is Bobcat’s cabless Rogue X, which was first unveiled at ConExpo in 2023. In keeping with the OEM’s ethos the technologies that were first showcased on that machine are not simply nice ideas, but are now actually finding their way into production vehicles.

“That vehicle showed a concept we call Collision-Warning and Avoidance. That’s the same technology that we’re now commercializing,” says Honeyman. “Those concept machines are really important for us. We look at a lot of different technologies. Now we’re going back and saying, ‘Okay, what are the pieces that we can apply to our current products?’ The system means that if a machine is backing up and it senses an object, it will detect that and automatically stop.”

A second major innovation for the future involves autonomous technology for landscaping: “We’re going to have an autonomous zero-turn mower in the United States as a limited launch next year towards the end of 2026.”

The 62in wide commercial mower will differ from residential robotic mowers familiar in Europe. “Europe has a lot of Roomba-style, random mowers,” Honeyman says. “This one, though, you can set a pattern that isn’t random. This means it can mow in stripes and patterns, which is important in the US. It made sense for that platform to be first in our lineup with full autonomy, because it’s a single application. Mowers are already going that direction.”

On track for autonomy

While the new mower will be Bobcat’s first commercial, fully autonomous and cabless machine, it won’t be Bobcat’s first foray into autonomous systems. Already available is the battery electric articulating tractor, the AT450X which was unveiled at CES in 2024 and can operate in manual, remote or autonomous mode, all controlled via a mobile application.

Developed as part of an ongoing collaboration with San Francisco startup, Agtonomy, the battery-powered AT450X is designed specifically for compact applications like vineyards and orchards. Using AI, it can learn about and react to its environment – distinguishing crop stems from weeds for precise spraying and detecting objects that require operation to stop.

An innovative feature of the AT450X is its ability to operate continuously by managing its own power needs via a battery-swapping system. When the battery runs low, it automatically returns to its home base and a fully charged battery can be swapped out for the depleted one, which can in turn be put on charge.

The AT450X aims to address labour shortages and enhance sustainability. “Farmers work long hours in a wide variety of conditions,” says Honeyman. “Solutions like the AT450X help make farming considerably more sustainable and efficient through digital advancements.”

The collaboration with Agtonomy, which promises to yield further innovations in the future, is a natural extension of remote systems that Bobcat has been offering for its machines since 2019. These are now evolving, too, and in such a way that could also help to tackle a shortage in workers.

“We’re adding some different features to remote systems,” says Honeyman. “We’re working on a gaming controller, which we’ve had a lot of requests for. Young people don’t want to just sit in the machine, but they want to do construction – so we are looking to combine gaming with that.” This could even one day lead to one operator controlling multiple machines simultaneously in a swarm.

“Our thesis on autonomy doesn’t necessarily remove the operator,” says Honeyman. “There are a lot of things that act like autonomy that can maybe just help a current operator be better, especially new and novice operators.”

Electrification with purpose

When it comes to electrification, Bobcat’s T7X tracked loader, which is available today, is something of a market leader in terms of going fully electric and completely hydraulic-free – replacing not only the engine with a battery but also fluid power with electric motors. Its partner, the wheeled S7X skidsteer is now being prepared for full production.

But, as with all Bobcat machines, Honeyman is keen to point out that this isn’t just technology for technology’s sake. “Frankly speaking, I think what we’ve learned in this transition to EVs is it has to be more than just saying it’s sustainable,” says Honeyman. “What are the other benefits? Can I get more power? Can I get more precision, more torque, whatever that might be?

“Sustainability is important, but it has to come with some other benefits as well, because the customer is making some trade-offs, like cost and charging. So, you’ve got to give them something a little more. That’s why T7X is so popular – customers say, ‘I can get more done, and I can get it done way more comfortably, without noise.’”

Looking ahead Honeyman sees the three megatrends of electrification, connectivity and automation converging: “Whereas three or four years ago, there was a huge focus on EVs, now we’re seeing more balance with other technologies. But we’ve been working on all of it, so I feel good about it.”

Ultimately Honeyman takes a pragmatic approach – even while dealing with some of the most advanced technology available, he doesn’t lose site of the same simple goals that all Bobcat customers have. “All our customers dig holes and move materials,” he says. “They do it with different materials and machines, but that’s essentially what they’re all doing. So, what do they want? Well, they want to dig the hole faster and more accurately. Or they want to move things safely, and more comfortably.”

Broken down like this Honeyman is able to ensure that Bobcat’s innovation is always practical, and that it remains grounded in achieving useful tasks more efficiently. He is also able to bring clear understanding to an accelerating rate of change. “It’s not that hard,” he smiles.

The innovation process

Joel Honeyman is based at Bobcat HQ in North Dakota but his global responsibilities take him all around the world. In particularly Honeyman places customer feedback at the heart of the innovation process, which entails many site visits.

“We take out concepts very quickly to our customers to get feedback right away,” he says. “We do road trips. In fact, my team is in Omaha, Nebraska, this week. Over three days we’re showing different groups of customers a number of new innovations that we’re working on.”

These sessions help prioritise development efforts: “Maybe we will show them 10 different things and then we ask them for their top three, and ask what they might be willing to pay for them. We can’t fall in love with our own idea. It’s got to have a purpose, and customers have to want it.”

Simplicity is another critical factor: “It also has to be simple for the operator, because if it’s not, they just won’t use it. It doesn’t matter how great the technology is. Innovation and technology is not just about the technology, but it’s about that human interaction. The intersection of those two components is critically important.

This article first appeared in the June issue of iVT International